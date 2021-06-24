Abandoned building fire in El Centro

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - The El Centro Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned building Thursday night on W. Commercial Ave. near 3rd St.

ECFD said the first unit arrived on the scene at 9:31 p.m., four minutes after the initial call for service. On arrival, the first-in unit found a single-story, non-operating commercial structure with heavy fire showing from the roof. Firefighters said the unit coordinated an aggressive fire attack, keeping the fire confined to the structure.

The fire was controlled within 15 minutes of the arrival of the first fire suppression unit at the scene. Firefighters remained on the scene for over two hours, looking for hidden fire in the attic of the building.

ECFD said no injuries were reported. Three Engine Companies and three Chief Officers from the City of El Centro responded with 12 firefighters.

Mutual aid resources from the City of Calexico and the Imperial County Fire Department added six additional firefighters to the scene for support in firefighting operations. In total, 18 firefighters responded to the incident.

The City of Holtville responded but was canceled while en route. Other cooperating agencies included AMR Ambulance, the Imperial Irrigation District, Southern California Gas Company, City of El Centro Code Enforcement Division, and the El Centro Police Department. All El Centro Fire Department units assigned to this incident were cleared from the scene at 11:33 p.m.

The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this fire can call (760)337-4530.