Wrongful death suit settled in Kobe Bryant crash

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A little over a year after losing their loved ones in a tragic helicopter crash, Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, and other families have settled a wrongful death lawsuit.

The lawsuit was against the company that owned and operated the helicopter, but the terms of the confidential settlement still have to be approved by a court.

In January 2020, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in the helicopter crash in California. Earlier this year, the NTSB said the pilot pushed the limits of the weather when he decided to fly that day.

Bryant was recently inducted in the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame after 20 years in the league, ending in 2016.

Bryant was an 18-time All-Star in his 20 seasons and won five NBA titles.