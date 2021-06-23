BBB: If it sounds too good to be true, it definitely is.

News

With millions set to travel for the Independence Day holiday, the Better Business Bureau recommends travelers be vigilant

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After months of being confined to their homes, Americans are looking to spread their wings and see where the wind takes them. Businesses are also laying out the welcome mat.

But, before you decide to either hit the open road or fly the friendly skies the Better Business Bureau has some advice. Community Development Director John Hessinger says that people need to double, even triple-check their reservations if using a third-party service.

Hessinger says that the BBB has seen scams being reported and legit businesses overbooking to recoup some of their losses from last year. Hessinger says that if you're approached with an incredible offer, it may be too good to be true.

When it comes to business overbooking, Hessinger says to go above and beyond to confirm your reservations with the hotel or the car rental company and don't solely rely on the third-party business.

Hessinger adds that consumers can easily visit their site and confirm if a business is fraudulent or if a legit business has less than great reviews.