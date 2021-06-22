Local Girl Scouts not affected by ‘Cookie Crisis’

News

Across the country Girl Scout troops are reporting millions of unsold boxes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Whether you're a Thin Mint, Tagalong, or a Samoa cookie-love, each bite of one of those cookie delights, goes to help a good cause. So, when news broke that the Girl Scout of America had millions of unsold boxes, that's cause for concern.

The sales from the Girl Scouts' cookie campaign go to fund a variety of programs that help nurture and promote millions of young girls each and every year. But, if the boxes aren't sold, then those troops will lose out.

In Yuma County, Girl Scout troops fall under the umbrella of the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona. When asked if they were affected by the cookie crisis the Director of Marketing and Communications KristinAnn Janishefski reported that their troops were unaffected.

According to Janishefski, troops took the safe approach, which resulted in an excess of just a few boxes. They in turn donated those boxes to the Girl Scouts' Cookies for our Heroes campaign which allows the public to purchase cookies which are then delivered to first responders and frontline workers.

Now, if you're interested in helping your local Girl Scouts you can donate via the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona website.