Yuma Police Department asking for public’s help after arson downtown

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is asking the public for any information after Friday night's arson on the 200 block of S 2nd Avenue, which destroyed a commercial building that was under construction and caused extensive damage to surrounding law offices.

The blaze broke out just after 10 o'clock Friday night, and took the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) roughly 20 minutes to put out. No injuries were reported, and so far there is no information on a possible suspect.

“Our detectives are still looking, trying to find any type of video from businesses to homes", said Sergeant Lori Franklin with YPD.

Allen Barnes & Jones was one of the law offices that sustained damages in the fire. Lita Trujillo, an employee of the firm, tells News 11 that she woke up the Saturday morning after the fire and headed straight to work to see what had happened.

“This was a big hit to the legal community”, said Trujillo. “There’s so many unanswered questions. You kind of sit back and you’re like... you kind of burned my home away from home down, because there are a lot of hours that go into it.”

Trujillo said Allen Barnes & Jones is still assisting its clients virtually, and the office is currently in the process of being temporarily relocated until the damages can be repaired.

This is the second construction site fire of its kind in Yuma just this month. A similar blaze happened at a construction site in the Araby Crossing the night of June 9. On Monday, YPD told News 11 that investigators determined the incident was also arson.

However, at this time, police cannot determine if the two fires are connected.

“We have nothing to link the two of them together other than - buildings under construction", said Sergeant Franklin.

YPD is asking anyone with information or videos of the night of the fire to contact them immediately. You can also call 78-CRIME and remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.