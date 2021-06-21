Career expert shares tips on how you can climb the ladder of success

News

Our partners at the Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona have compiled a strategy for those looking to advance in their industry

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Goodwill Career Center of Yuma not only helps those looking for work but, helps those looking to advance in their present industry.

According to Career Specialist Lea Soto-Graham, it's as simple as being a team player. Soto-Graham says that by engaging your company and making yourself more accessible, you'll advance. Soto-Graham adds that employees should make themselves available to other coworkers and even offers to be a mentor to new employees.

Soto-Graham says punctuality can say a lot about you and your commitment to the company. So, according to Soto-Graham make it an effort to be in a little early, that small investment will pay off in the long run.

Soto-Graham says to be mindful of advances in your field. So, as your industry evolves, she says you should to.

The Goodwill Career Center of Yuma offers a variety of workshops to keep up with today's faced paced world.