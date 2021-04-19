Victim of deadly motorcycle crash identified

News

Yuma man killed Saturday night in accident on Avenue C

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has identified the victim of a deadly weekend motorcycle crash.

Officers say 50-year-old Jose Valtierra was riding north on Avenue C around ten Saturday night when he collided with a car in the 24th Street intersection. The car then careened into an SUV.

Valtierra suffered critical injuries and died at the scene. The teenage girl driving car suffered minor injuries. Paramedics took her the hospital for evaluation. The people in the SUV weren't hurt.

YPD says it doesn't look like alcohol played a role in the crash, but officers continue to investigate. They ask anyone with information on this crash to call (928) 373-4700. You can also call 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.