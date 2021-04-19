SDSU Imperial Valley to offer two new degree programs

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego State University Imperial Valley and SDSU Global Campus are teaming up to offer two new degree programs this fall.

For the first time, Imperial Valley residents interested in completing a bachelor’s degree in business administration, or child development will be able to do so through a unique, flexible program. Most classes, for both disciplines, will be taught online by SDSU faculty. Global Campus advisers will be available in Calexico to provide in-person services to students enrolled in the programs

“We are excited about this partnership and the way it allows us to provide more college degree opportunities for the Valley,” said Mark Wheeler, SDSU's Imperial Valley Associate Dean for Academics. “We know there is a lot of interest in both degree programs. Now busy working professionals will have access to degree completion programs thanks to the flexibility of the program.”

“In service of SDSU’s core mission, these programs will extend access to a wide range of learners in the Imperial Valley region. We look forward to expanding these offerings in the future,” said Global Campus Dean Radhika Seshan.

The Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program covers cover core business concepts, including accounting, ethics, finance, information systems, leadership, management, marketing, operations and supply chain management, entrepreneurship and strategy.

The Child Development program focuses on the skills needed to shape the future of the community. Topics include team-teaching, community networking and engagement, curriculum building and numerous other topics. The program includes 120 hours of community outreach experience in the Imperial Valley region that will allow students to work directly with child and family services providers.

The deadline to apply for admission to both degree completion programs is May 15. Information about the new degree completion programs, applications for admission, and financial aid are available on the SDSU IV website.