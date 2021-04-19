26th Anniversary of Oklahoma City bombing

News

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Monday, April 19th marks the 26th Anniversary of the bombing of the Murrah Federal Building that killed 168 people in OKlahoma City.

Merrick Garland, who supervised the investigation of the Oklahoma City bombing, will be the keynote speaker at a special remembrance ceremony.

Now serving as President Biden's Attorney General, Garland oversaw the prosecution of Timothy McVeigh who was later executed for the crime and other suspect got life in prison.

The memorial was built on the site where the Federal Building once stood. It was later raised and replaced by the Memorial and a park with 168 chairs in memory of each of the victims of the domestic terror attack.

Because of the pandemic, the 2021 event is invitation only and attendance is limited to family members, survivors and first responders. The entire ceremony will be available online.