Central gets psyched for Bell Game

News

Head coaches share excitement ahead of Imperial Valley tradition - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Central Union High School is excited for the Bell Game taking place Friday night.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary spoke to the coach and athletics director in regards to why they think this years bell game is extra special.

The 77th annual bell game is set to take place tomorrow night between the Wildcats and the Spartans, our reporter Wiley Jawhary joins us from central union high with a preview.

For the past three years the Bell has been with the Spartans. Many are looking forward to this years bell game, most importantly continuing the tradition.

This is Joshua Wise's first year as Central's Athletic Director. He's particularly excited for the big game.

“This is a pretty special game for me in general because I grew up being a Brawley union high school graduate, I played for the football program i got to be a part of this bell game, and I never wanted to lose to el Centro and el Centro never wants to lose to Brawley." said Wise.

Head football coach David Peña says his team's ready.



“Obviously we have a very explosive offense we have Fernando Morales who has 10 touch downs on the year.” Peña told us.

The Bell has been at Central since he began coaching the team in 2017. Peña says the 77th annual game is extra special for his team, and for the community.

“Due to the pandemic, it give people something to look forward to, sports give people something to look forward to." he said.

Coverage of the Bell Game begins at 5 p.m. on the Early Edition, with a full wrap up on Friday Night Lights. Also, look for highlights and photos from the game on our Sports page.