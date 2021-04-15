Skip to Content
Yuma man no longer facing attempted second-degree murder charges, for now

Judge keeps suspect's bond in place citing concerns for alleged victim's safety

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man accused of pursuing his girlfriend in a vehicle before she crashed into a pole earlier this week is no longer facing an attempted second-degree murder charge. 46-year-old Lorenzo Zavala Jr. appeared in Yuma County Justice Court on Thursday.

He was taken into custody by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) Tuesday morning after responding to the scene at the 8700 block of S. Avenue D. The girlfriend alleges Zavala was following her on her way to work when the collision took place.

Judge Gregory Stewart cited the defense advocate's concerns for the alleged victim's safety, and noted this isn't the first instance of alleged domestic violence between Zavala and the unidentified female. She remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Zavala remains in YCSO custody on a $100,000 cash only bond. He's set to appear back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.

