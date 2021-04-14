YCSO: Man arrested for crashing into woman after dispute

Top Stories

The suspect faces 2nd-degree murder amongst other charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sheriffs says a Yuma man is in jail and a woman is in the hospital after crashing into her.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says it received a two-vehicle collision report early Tuesday morning at the 8700 block of S. Avenue D.

Investigations reveal the suspect, Lorenzo Alegria Zavala, and a woman had a dispute when the collision took place. The woman had just left her home when she realized Alegria was following her.

The suspect and the woman were traveling southbound on South Avenue D when Alegria allegedly struck the woman's vehicle. The woman lost control and crashed into a pole. Paramedics took the woman to the hospital, where she suffered several injuries.

YCSO says the woman remains in stable condition.

Deputies arrested Alegria, and he is facing attempted 2nd-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangerment.