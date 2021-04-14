Drug Enforcement Administration to host prescription take back event

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is hosting it's national prescription drug take back day April 24th.

The take back events offer an opportunity for locals to anonymously drop off any drugs they may have, no questions asked.

Five locations in Yuma County will be hosting the event April 24th from 10am to 2pm:

Yuma Police Department

Yuma County Sheriffs Office

San Luis Police Department

Somerton Police Department

Wellton Police Department

The goal is to collect drugs that are no longer in use or expired to avoid them getting into the wrong hands.

The program has been running nationwide for 10 years. During this time span he DEA reports disposing of 190,000 pounds of drugs.

Wednesday on the Early Edition at 5, News 11's Crystal Jimenez takes a look at how the drug epidemic has affected Yuma County.