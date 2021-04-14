A blood collection group pleads with donors to help

News

Vitalant provides blood services to over 900-hospitals across the country

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Even before the pandemic getting blood collection companies struggled to meet the needs of their clinest. Vitalant provides blood services to more than 900-hospitals.

Pandemic or not, the company holds more than 30,000 blood drives annually in an effort to provide this precious resource. The blood is used for transfusions, cancer treatments, anemia among other needs.

In Yuma, Vitalant is hosting four blood drives in the coming days and already the group is finding it difficult to fill spots. All donors have to do is log onto their site, click on the "Donate Now" icon, insert their zip code and schedule an appointment.