A local karate master offers self-defense course for women

Grandmaster Luis Larios says it's more than just fighting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Grandmaster Luis Larios of the Larios Karate Dojo in Yuma has been practicing Karate since he was a child. He has competed in tournaments around the world and has earned the title of Grandmaster.

Grandmaster Larios teaches both Karate and self-defense and according to Larios the difference in the two is one is for sport and the other is to survive. Grandmaster Larios describes Karate of a sport of discipline, control and of course rules.

But, Larios says that out there in the streets, there is no control, there are no rules and defending oneself may mean the difference between life and death.

On May 1, 2021, the Larios Karate Dojo (1336 S. 4th Avenue) will be hositng a women's self-defense course from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $25 per person and they ask that you call aheard to reserve a spot (928-304-4130).