Maryland is first state to repeal Police Bill of Rights

News

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Maryland is the first state to repeal the law enforcement officers' Bill of Rights, replacing a 47-year-old law.

The sweeping new law called the Maryland Police Accountability Act requires the use of body worn cameras by law enforcement and puts limitations on the use of no-knock warrants.

The law also places stringent guidelines on police use of force.

Supporters of the legislative initiative claim that Maryland is leading the country in transforming the broken policing system.

Police in Maryland can now also be subject to criminal charges if the use of force is against guidelines and results in death or severe injury.

Republican Governor, Larry Hogan, disapproved of the legislation and vetoed three of the related police reform bills on Friday, but the legislature over-rode all of his vetoes this weekend.