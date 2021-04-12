Gas prices remain high, but steady

News

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - The average US price of regular-grade gas held steady over the past two weeks, despite being higher than usual.

That average being $2.94 per gallon in the US, which is 93 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Experts say prices at the pump are likely to remain stable, or drop, as wholesale costs begin to decrease.

In San Francisco, a gallon of regular gas is about $3.99 which is the highest average price in the country.

Meanwhile, the lowest average price of gas in the country is $2.50 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.