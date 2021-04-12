Skip to Content
Cruises poised for rebound, await CDC approval

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Numerous cruise ships are ready to return to the water as the industry is poised for a rebound.

The deadly Coronavirus severely damaged the cruise industry, but some companies are now seeing share prices rise. However they're still well below the peaks seen before the pandemic.

While numerous ships are ready to return to the water, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to announce a date for when ships will be allowed to dock at US ports.

The Carnival Corp says passenger reservations have nearly doubled over the past few months and Norwegian Cruise Line holdings says it is set to continue domestic trips for passengers and crew who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Cruise Line International Association says the CDC wants a zero-risk approach for cruise ships as opposed to calling for mitigated efforts against the virus.

Many cruise companies are facing serious debt for money borrowed to stay afloat during the shutdown.

CNN

