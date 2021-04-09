Arizona PIRG’s infrastructure report calls for drastic changes

News

Talks of infrastructure have been coming out of Capitol Hill all week, and the Arizona PIRG has taken notice.

The public interest group recently released a study on how the state of Arizona can work on its own infrastructure, and use the lessons learned the past couple of months to create a better tomorrow.

The report is a detailed road map that, if followed, could potentially save lives and save the state millions of dollars in the future.

Recommendations include the use of alternative energy, promoting and supporting the use of non-fuel transportation, and requiring auto manufacturers to go full electric in the next 20 years.

The Executive Director for Arizona PIRG, Diane Brown, talked about how we might learn from this pandemic.

"If our travel patterns could change so quickly and dramatically as a result of the pandemic, imagine what could happen if policy makers made a deliberate effort to provide Arizonans with more transportation options", said Brown.

Brown also touched on restructuring the transit system to give more options to communities of color and low-income individuals.

"When it comes to transportation in Arizona, one size does not fit all... Arizona policymakers need to look at what transportation options work best for which communities in the state", said Brown.