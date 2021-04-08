New study projects shift in cancer cases and deaths

News

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A new study projects the landscape of cancer cases and deaths in the US to shift over the next two decades.

Researches estimate that breast cancer will be the most common cancer type in 2040, with Melanoma moving into the second spot. Lung cancer being number three.

They also project prostate cancer will drop all the way the 14th on the list.

Lung cancer will likely remain the leading cause of cancer deaths in 2040, though. Pancreatic and liver cancers will surpass Colorectal cancer to become the 2nd and 3rd on the death list.

Despite being the lead common case, Breast cancer is estimated to drop to the 5th most common cause of cancer death.