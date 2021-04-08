Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:43 pm
Published 10:34 pm

New airline to serve 12 smaller airports in western U.S.

Introductory one-way fares are only $19

Avelo Airlines launched on Thursday, and is offering one-way introductory fares of $19 at a dozen airports along the western U.S.

The first flight, taking off on April 28, will start from Burbank, California to Santa Rosa.

Avelo's chief executive, Andrew Levy, helped found Allegiant Travel, and was previously the Chief Financial Officer of United Airlines.

The airline will be using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

To book a flight, click here.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Adonis Albright

Adonis Albright first found his passion in local news as a production assistant in San Diego after getting his Bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University. He further cultivated that passion by later diving into national news as an anchor and producer, before eventually moving to Yuma, Arizona to sharpen his reporting skills.

Adonis has an affinity for community-based reporting and always tries to get all sides of a story to best serve the community at large.

As a California native, he enjoys sunny weather and hitting the beach in his free time.

You can catch Adonis reporting on KYMA at 5 and 6 p.m., as well as behind the desk on Fox9 at 9 p.m.

If you have a great story idea, you can reach him at adonis.albright@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content