New airline to serve 12 smaller airports in western U.S.

News

Introductory one-way fares are only $19

Avelo Airlines launched on Thursday, and is offering one-way introductory fares of $19 at a dozen airports along the western U.S.

The first flight, taking off on April 28, will start from Burbank, California to Santa Rosa.

Avelo's chief executive, Andrew Levy, helped found Allegiant Travel, and was previously the Chief Financial Officer of United Airlines.

The airline will be using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

To book a flight, click here.