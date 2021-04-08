Skip to Content
today at 10:45 pm
Published 10:41 pm

Chilean researchers find dinosaur-era mammal

The creature could have lived roughly 74,000,000 years ago

Researchers in Chile recently discovered a mammal that lived during the time that dinosaurs roamed the earth.

They say the animal could have lived 74,000,000 years ago.

The species is referred to as the "orretherium tzen". Scientists say the fox-like species inhabited southern Chile's Magallanes region during the Mesozoic era of the dinosaurs.

Officials say the discovery of the species helps fill in gaps in their knowledge of evolution.

Melting ice in southern Chile, as a result of global warming, is giving researchers new insight into that part of the world.

Adonis Albright

Adonis Albright first found his passion in local news as a production assistant in San Diego after getting his Bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University. He further cultivated that passion by later diving into national news as an anchor and producer, before eventually moving to Yuma, Arizona to sharpen his reporting skills.

Adonis has an affinity for community-based reporting and always tries to get all sides of a story to best serve the community at large.

As a California native, he enjoys sunny weather and hitting the beach in his free time.

You can catch Adonis reporting on KYMA at 5 and 6 p.m., as well as behind the desk on Fox9 at 9 p.m.

If you have a great story idea, you can reach him at adonis.albright@kecytv.com.

