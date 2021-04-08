Chilean researchers find dinosaur-era mammal

News

The creature could have lived roughly 74,000,000 years ago

Researchers in Chile recently discovered a mammal that lived during the time that dinosaurs roamed the earth.

They say the animal could have lived 74,000,000 years ago.

The species is referred to as the "orretherium tzen". Scientists say the fox-like species inhabited southern Chile's Magallanes region during the Mesozoic era of the dinosaurs.

Officials say the discovery of the species helps fill in gaps in their knowledge of evolution.

Melting ice in southern Chile, as a result of global warming, is giving researchers new insight into that part of the world.