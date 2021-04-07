Biden’s $2 trillion plan not supported by GOP

News

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - With the continuing border crisis still looming, the next big item on President Biden's agenda: his $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Biden's infrastructure plan covers roads, bridgers, water systems, technology, climate related measures manufacturing, research and development and the care-giving economy. But the bill has prompted criticism over its size.

Biden's plan to pay for it includes raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. While a lot of criticism comes from the Republican side, some Democrats are pushing back, as well.

Some say it's too much. Others say it needs to be more. This showing the complete divide between parties.

Biden says he wants bipartisanship in this matter, but the Senate Parliamentarian has suggested the Senate could use a procedural shortcut known as budget reconciliation to get the bill through without Republicans.