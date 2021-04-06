Services almost fully restored after a fire took down a local communications hub

News

A TDS Telecommunications representative says complete restoration is estimated to be finished by the end of the week

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire investigators with the Imperial County Fire Department are still looking into what caused a communications hub in Winterhaven to burst into flames. The fire happened on March 18, 2021, off of Winterhaven Drive and Second Avenue.

On the day of the fire crews from nearby municipalities were called in to control the blaze. Bystanders were warned not to inhale the flames since they were toxic.

The fire destroyed millions of dollars of equipment and brought down the TDS Telecommunications network that serves close to a 1,000-people and businesses.

TDS Telecommunications provides phone and internet services to east Imperial County. Associate Manager of Communications Mike Wanta reports that a majority of the network is operational.

The company has been working tirelessly to restore services to their customers as well as businesses, government agencies and heathcare facilities. Wanta adds that some businesses are still without their service, but, they estimate that should be resolved by weeks end.

