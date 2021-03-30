Skip to Content
Friends of slain man look to bring community together

Friends and family of Tyrone Hall are hosting a community Easter egg hunt on April 3, 2021

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Friends and family of Tyrone Hall wanted to hold an event to remember him. Hall was brutally murdered earlier this year.

Jacky Junior a local promoter reached out to friends, family and local businesses to hold an Easter egg hunt in memory of Hall. The event is set for Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Carver Park (13th Avenue and 4th Street).

Through the participation of local businesses the event is completely free to the public and will also include free food, entertainment and prizes. The event will be held on the parks south end and is set to start at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.

