Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:50 pm

Local advocates monitor trial of former officer accused of killing George Floyd

MGN

Local Black Lives Matter members hopeful for "good outcome" - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local advocates for racial equality, as well as members of law enforcement, are closely watching the opening hours of the Derek Chauvin trial.

Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer facing second and third degree murder charges in connection with the death of George Floyd. He passed away in May of 2020. Viral video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight-minutes before his death.

Hilton Smith, the CEO of Imperial Valley's Black Lives Matter (BLM) chapter said the trial is about more than the former officer's innocence or guilt. Smith says Floyd's death sent a shockwave across the country. He says America hasn't seen such a wave since the 1991 Rodney King beating.

Smith says a conviction would send a strong message about justice for people of all colors.

Monday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif talks to more to social justice advocates about the importance of the Chauvin trial.

Imperial County / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Arlette Yousif

Arlette Yousif joined KYMA in November 2020 as a Multi Media Journalist. She holds a BA in Journalism with a minor in Film. In 2019, she completed her internship at KLAS, a CBS affiliate station in Las Vegas.

While Arlette’s first love is writing, she is no stranger to the camera. Her background consists of acting, singing, hosting and even working for a major music producer. Even still, Arlette has worked in many different fields ranging from food service to hospitality and property management. Her first job was at her family restaurant when she was 14 years old. She danced around outside dressed as a clown waving a pizza box for the grand-reopening.

Arlette was born and raised in Southern California and spent about 6 years in Nevada before moving to Yuma.

You can reach out to Arlette for inquiries at arlette.yousif@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content