Local advocates monitor trial of former officer accused of killing George Floyd

Local Black Lives Matter members hopeful for "good outcome" - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local advocates for racial equality, as well as members of law enforcement, are closely watching the opening hours of the Derek Chauvin trial.

Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer facing second and third degree murder charges in connection with the death of George Floyd. He passed away in May of 2020. Viral video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight-minutes before his death.

Hilton Smith, the CEO of Imperial Valley's Black Lives Matter (BLM) chapter said the trial is about more than the former officer's innocence or guilt. Smith says Floyd's death sent a shockwave across the country. He says America hasn't seen such a wave since the 1991 Rodney King beating.

Smith says a conviction would send a strong message about justice for people of all colors.

Monday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif talks to more to social justice advocates about the importance of the Chauvin trial.