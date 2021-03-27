Brawley Chamber of Commerce Interim CEO addresses community

News

Former CEO resigns to accept another position



BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Ramiro Urias, Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley, addressed the town on a number of matters Wednesday evening.

Ramiro Urias - Courtesy Photo

"Effective March 21, 2021, I will take on my role as the interim chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley to continue building on the successful five-year tenure of outgoing CEO Katie B. Luna," declared Urias. "During her tenure, Katie helped strengthen the Chamber as a convener, catalyst, and champion and I thank her for guiding me in my Chamber role over the past two years, as well as through this leadership transition over this last month."

Luna resigned on March 19, to accept an alternative leadership position in the community. Her pursuit includes first executive director of the Imperial County Local Health Authority.

Urias continues, "Most importantly, I would like to thank you — our members and partners — for your indispensable support in a time of change and transition for our organization. This transition comes at an exciting time for our Chamber. We recently rebranded as our efforts to better serve our members and our community remain a top priority. Our new and improved Chamber website is also undergoing a makeover and will be ready to launch in the upcoming weeks. These changes are part of the continuous evolution The Chamber has undergone as we evolve to embrace our true purpose."

He is an Imperial Valley native with a consistent history of involvement in non-profit organizations. In addition to his active status as a mentor for the Boys & Girls Club of Imperial Valley and serving as an appointed member of the Imperial Irrigation District's Energy Consumers Advisory Committee, the Interim CEO currently attends Western Governors University.

"I am both excited and honored to begin serving our members and working together to guarantee your investment in the Chamber brings you invaluable benefits," finishes Urias. "With your continued investment in us, the Chamber will continue being a convener of leaders, a catalyst for business growth, and a champion for a stronger community."

Urias plans on attending the W.A.C.E Chamber Academy in the near future, just as Luna did in 2020. The two reportedly had a great working relationship and Urias allegedly learned a great deal from Luna.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Urias at ramiro@brawleychamber.com of (760) 344-3160.