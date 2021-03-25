Clinic to provide Johnson & Johnson vaccine to farmworkers

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local vaccine providers continue to make efforts to vaccinate farmworkers and agricultural workers.

On Thursday, Vo Medical Center is scheduled to vaccinate 1,000 farmworkers at a clinic in Calexico.

According to Dr. Tien Vo, nearly 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Although the clinic is appointment-based, Dr. Vo has also made efforts to hold a pop-up clinic for farmworkers near the Calexico border.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4:00 p.m. as Alexandra Rangel speaks to farmworkers who have been waiting their turn for the vaccine.