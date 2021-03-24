Movie set crane falls on Pasadena home

News

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - One person suffered an injury after an accident on a movie set. A large crane being used for the movie set fell and hit the middle of a two-story home in Pasadena, CA.

The Los Angeles fire department says one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of the person's injuries is unknown.

It was not immediately clear how the crane fell Tuesday night, but it happened as the area was experiencing strong winds around 10:30 pm.

Three people are now displaced.