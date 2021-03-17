Covid Guidelines: No Screaming On Theme Park Rides

As Seen on TV

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - California's theme parks might sound a little quieter when they reopen after guidelines provided have banned screaming on thrill rides.

The California Attractions and Parks Association (CAPALINK) backs a plan that would mitigate shouting on rides, which means no screaming on rollercoasters across California theme parks once they re-open.

The trade group represents theme parks across the state. As part of the association's reopening guidelines, it suggests face covers, modifications to seat loading patterns to mitigate the effects of shouting.

Los Angeles and Orange Counties will allow theme parks to reopen next month. Disneyland, which is in Orange County is planning to open its doors April 30th.

No word yet on when other major theme parks like Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott's Berry Farms are at with re-opening plans. Knott's and Universal Studios have had 'soft openings' where they are open to guests for dining and treats.