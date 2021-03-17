90 million stimulus checks sent, how to check your status

News

The first batch of stimulus payments have gone out and the IRS has a tool for you to check your status

(CNN, KYMA) - The first group of about 90 million Americans to receive money include those who provided direct deposit information to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on recent tax returns, or on the IRS website.

In total, nearly $242 billion have been paid out and $150,000 accounts for paper checks sent through the mail.

To check the status of your COVID relief payment visit the 'Get My Payment' tool found here.

Keep in mind anyone earning under $75,000 and married couples making less than $150,000 are eligible for the full $1,400 payment each.