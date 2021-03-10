Vigil held for 13 killed in Holtville crash

News

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The story of the 13 undocumented immigrants who died in last Tuesday’s car crash in Holtville continues to echo in our borderland region.

In light of the crash, some locals are now demanding humane immigration reform.

“We feel their pain, the families of all these people who died. It’s a tragedy that has touched a lot of us. I don’t think anyone can see this and not feel for these people," said Concepción Astorza, ImperialCcounty resident.

Gente Unida, a local nonprofit in San Diego that advocates for humane immigration reform drove from San Diego in a caravan all the way down to Holtville to hold a vigil at the site of the crash.

A local human rights activist says senseless immigrant deaths will not stop until an easier path to citizenship is achieved.

“We’re asking President Biden and vice president Kamala Harris to come through with their promise of humane immigration reform," said Enrique Morones, Gente Unida.

Locals helped dig holes to place crosses for the 13 people who died at the intersection of Norrish Road and Highway 115.

Each person was honored and remembered.

A local deacon from Brawley recited a prayer for each individual.

He says the tragic story of how these individuals crossed into the U.S. has resonated with him, as his parents also immigrated to america to give him a better future.

“My heart goes out to them. I know they want to come to this great country of ours and make a good living. So did my parents when they came over," said Deacon Marcos Lopez, Saint Margaret Mary.

The organizers of this vigil say this isn't the last one.

They plan to hold a vigil every month until the Biden administration fulfills its promise of humane immigration reform.