Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss says it’s getting bigger and better on ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’

News

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Stephen “tWitch” Boss serves as the announcer on NBC’s hit alternative show “Ellen’s Game of Games.”

Boss continues to make a splash in the entertainment world with his multitude of talents. The choreographer of “So You Think You Can Dance” fame has been a staple on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as its resident dancer and newly named co-executive producer. That relationship led him to co-choreographing DeGeneres’ 2013 Oscars promo alongside his wife, Allison Holker, and featuring 250 dancers.

NBC’s hilarious primetime game show “Ellen’s Game of Games” season four has even more unpredictable twists and new never-before-seen games. Multi-award-winning television host, producer, writer and actress Ellen DeGeneres brings her high-energy comedy to the show.

“Ellen’s Game of Games” includes supersized versions of the most popular and action-packed games from DeGeneres’ award-winning daytime talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” as well as some designed especially for the primetime show. Contestants must maneuver massive obstacles, answer questions under crushing time pressure and face gigantic plunges into the unknown – all in a quest to win a big cash prize.

The show moves to its new day and time starting March 7, on Sundays at 9/8c on Channel 11.