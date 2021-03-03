Two vehicles drive through hole cut in border fence near Calexico

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Customs and Border Protection sources told Fox News that two vehicles drove through a hole cut in the border fence near Calexico, Calif. sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Fox News said the fence, likely constructed sometime between 2007 and 2009, was cut several miles east of the port of entry.

The source told Fox News that two vehicles crammed with illegal immigrants inside had driven through the ten-foot wide hole in the early morning hours of Monday's midnight shift, sources say, somehow evading a mobile camera system set up nearby.

The sources added that border patrol was not looking for the smugglers until they were notified by the Imperial County Sheriff' Office about a fatal crash that claimed the lives of 13 people in Holtville, Calif. Tuesday morning. The crash happened about about eight miles north from where the fence was cut. You can read more about the crash here.

