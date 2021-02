News

Feb. 23 is the grand opening for Raising Cane's in Yuma

Yuma, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Raising Cane's is now open!

The restaurant is located on 1837 East 16th St. in Yuma.

Hours range from Sunday through Thursday open at 9am - 1am.

Fridays and Saturdays the restaurant will be closing at 2am.

That's great news for all you midnight munchers..