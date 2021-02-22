Cross country holds first IVL competition

News

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel has details on the Valley's return to high school sports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County on Saturday had its first high school athletic competition since the pandemic at Sunbeam Lake.

Cross Country was one of the sports that received the green light in February to start practicing and competing, but now with the state of California loosening up restrictions, other sports may be starting up again soon.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that high-contact outdoor youth sports could start as soon as February 26 for counties in the purple and red tier, including Imperial County.

It’s still unclear how the Imperial County Health Department will handle the new regulations.

Sports that are currently allowed to play are making sure they’re following guidelines to keep their athletes and community safe.

Monday on 13 On Your at 4:00, Alexandra Rangels speaks to Southwest Coach Mike Becker about the guidelines being followed in order to have a sports season.