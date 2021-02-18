MCAS Yuma holds friendly competition at shooting range

News

Marines test out a new pistol - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Various units split up in teams of three to test their shot with a new pistol for the monthly Guardians Cup competition.

The pistol marksmanship is carried out with five different targets. Marines are evaluated on time and target score. This facilitates training of the new handpiece in an entertaining way.

Guardians Cup competitions are focused heavily on fitness and agility. Activities include running, training courses, and teamwork. Monthly fitness events are also designed to build camaraderie among Marines while keeping them prepared at all times.

Thursday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with some Marines about the competition.