Hank’ Day Parade Happening Saturday

Yuma County, Ariz. (KYMA) - The Foothills Rotary Club will be hosting its annual Hank's Day Parade Saturday, Feb. 20.

Like many other events throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be changes to ensure the safety of the public.

While the parade is still a go, the annual barbecue and car show that follows is not. But you can still expect to see cars.

"I expect between 75 and 100 entries," said Doreen Caldwell with Yuma Foothill's Rotary Club. "We have a lot of motorcycles, we are going to have some marching groups. I have three car groups that are coming."

The annual parade pays tribute to Henry Hank Schechert who has been dubbed the father of the Fortuna Foothills.