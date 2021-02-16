Interstate reopens after car crashes into trooper’s cruiser

News

Arizona Department of Public Safety reports driver lost control and struck the cruiser

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Yuma Fire Department, the accident happened just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday on Interstate 8 near the Araby Road exit.

The area was blocked for hours and traffic had to be rerouted.

According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), a trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the westbound shoulder when the accident happened. DPS reported that the SUV driver was traveling westbound when a utility truck cut in front of them.

The driver then drove into the median, over-corrected, and slammed into the rear of the cruiser.

DPS reports that the trooper was not injured and that the driver of the SUV received minor injuries.