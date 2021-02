News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Police find a man whose face was eaten by his dog last Friday.

Televisa Mexicali reported that the man's body between 60 and 70 was found outside a home in the Santa Clara neighborhood.

Neighbors alerted police when they saw his body on the floor.

The body and what is left of his face was sent over to the forensic medical service for identification.