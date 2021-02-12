Quechan Tribal advocate loses life to COVID-19

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Claudette White, a prominent member of the Quechan Tribe, passed away from COVID-19 complications last week.

Claudette held many roles in the Quechan community. She fought for the voiceless, was a leader among her tribe, and a mother to Zion White.

Zion said his mother was an advocate for missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, fought injustices, served on the Quechan Tribal Court as Chief Judge, and was a Quechan Tribal Councilwoman.

Zion contracted the COVID-19 virus first. He said his mother refused to leave his side because she was worried what the virus could do to him because of his severe asthma. Claudette also had asthma and eventually contracted COVID.

Zion remembers some of the last words his mother shared with him.

"I was sitting there in the hospital the week after she had gotten it. Went in there and she said you know I was so scared for you sunny that this was going to be you and I, she said I couldn’t take that. If you went I went. She told me that."

Even with the precautions he says they both took to stay safe from the virus, COVID took control.

Claudette lost her life at the age of 49.

Even though Claudette is no longer with us, her impact will live on among the Quechan community.

Her memorial services will be at the Yuma Mortuary Saturday from 3pm-5pm. Anyone who would like to pay their respects is welcome to attend.