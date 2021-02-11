Imperial County asking California for more vaccines

News

Imperial County says it needs way more vaccines than what it's received from the state

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County CEO Tony Rouhotas says the county is preparing to send out a letter as soon as Friday morning, asking the state of California for more vaccines.

In the first hour of announcing the latest vaccine clinic, 26,000 people called Imperial County to try and set up an appointment. Imperial County CEO Tony Rouhutas says this is just the latest sign that shows the community is eager for the vaccine.

“Within our letter, we talk about the inequities, and I think we’ve demonstrated and shown the proof of how hard Imperial County was hit, and the desire of ore vaccines and the ability to distribute more vaccines based on the clinic we did last week and clinic we’re doing tomorrow,” said Tony Rouhotas, Imperial County CEO.

