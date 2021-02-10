IV Coalition and IID partner to help locals pay their bills

News

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Justice and Equity Coalition partnered with several non-profits and proposed a payment plan to the Imperial Irrigation District for individuals who are unable to pay their utility bills. The IID agreed and began helping the Coalition spread the word.

For the majority of 2020, the IID was not charging utility bills for those who could prove they were affected by the pandemic. But in December of 2020 amid an $11 million debt, the IID began shutting off the electricity to locals with overdue bills.

"We understand some people who were able to start paying their bills didn't and were taking advantage but some weren't, this program is for people who are still struggling to make it," said Eric Reyes, Activist for Imperial Valley Justice and Coalition.

The payment plan allows people to pay overdue bills through an 8 or 12-month period depending on their current financial status.

