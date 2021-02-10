Skip to Content
IV Coalition and IID partner to help locals pay their bills

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Justice and Equity Coalition partnered with several non-profits and proposed a payment plan to the Imperial Irrigation District for individuals who are unable to pay their utility bills. The IID agreed and began helping the Coalition spread the word.

For the majority of 2020, the IID was not charging utility bills for those who could prove they were affected by the pandemic. But in December of 2020 amid an $11 million debt, the IID began shutting off the electricity to locals with overdue bills.

"We understand some people who were able to start paying their bills didn't and were taking advantage but some weren't, this program is for people who are still struggling to make it," said Eric Reyes, Activist for Imperial Valley Justice and Coalition.

The payment plan allows people to pay overdue bills through an 8 or 12-month period depending on their current financial status.

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

