“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” says lawyer in Zoom court hearing

(KYMA, KECY) - A lawyer accidentally uses a zoom cat filter during virtual court.

Presidio County Attorney Rod Ponton arrived in Zoom court in the form of a fluffy white and brown kitten. From what they say, it was the most 30 second awkward seconds as Ponton struggled to remove the filter.

Judicial District Court Judge Roy Ferguson tried walking Ponton through keystrokes to remove the filter.

After being able to remove it, Ponton said, "I'm prepared to go forward with it. I'm here live, I'm not a cat."

The judge tweeted, "If a child used your computer before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th."

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

The judge adds lawyers are like millions of other Americans, trying to make the best of unconventional work settings caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession's dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times," Ferguson tweeted. "Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!"