Arizona reaches milestone with 1 million COVID vaccine doses

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - On Wednesday morning, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted a major milestone with the one million doses COVID vaccines doses.

“We’ve reached a major milestone with our one-millionth dose,” said Governor Ducey. “The dedication and hard work of many made this accomplishment possible. Nurses, doctors, health technicians, support staff, volunteers — to each and every one of you, thank you. ”

Ducey adds more work needs to be done. He adds, “Arizonans are eager to get the vaccine, and we’re committed to distributing it safely and efficiently. We will continue to work with our private and public partners to quickly distribute the vaccine, and with the federal government to secure the doses we need to protect Arizona.”

Due to the large number of vaccines administered every day, Arizona's 15 continues, and private health care providers cannot determine the one-millionth person to receive the vaccine.

ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ says administering a million doses in less than two months is a testament to the private-public partnership in which they have come together to fight against COVID-19.

“At the Arizona Department of Health Services, we’re working to administer the vaccine quickly,” said Dr. Christ. “We are thrilled to reach one million doses administered, and we will continue to get Arizonans vaccinated so we can protect our vulnerable populations. Thank you to all of our partners who are working tirelessly to get the vaccine into Arizonans’ arms.”