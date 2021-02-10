A new program aims to help students make a lasting first impression

News

Arizona Western College is set to launch their 'Andale Apparel' program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The late great Will Rogers said "You never get a second chance to make a first impression.' And, that's why Arizona Western College is launching a new program aimed to help students make a great first impression.

The Andale (let's go) Apparel program is in it's initial stage, collecting professional clothing attire. Once, in play the clothing-sharing program would provide professional attire to students with limited means.

"I have seen it from different prespectives. I live here in the dorms, so I've seen it many times. Where students dona't have an outfit, it's kind of like, we have to make something work and myself, some times I'd have something importantg to do and it's like very last minute and I'd have to look for something.: said by Briza Solorio a student at Arizona Western College.

Currently, donations are being collected on campus and in April the program will be activated. But, in order to keep it going they need monetary donations.

Donors willing to create an endowment can reach out to the Arizona Western College Foundation for more information. To drop off clothing you can visit the school's campus.