Video shows truck plunge 70 feet off Wisconsin ramp

The driver survived

(KYMA, KECY) - Dramatic video from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation captured a pickup truck plunging 70 feet off a ramp and landing backward on its wheels over the weekend in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a single-car crash east of Interstate 41 on the Zoo Interchange ramp shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday. They found the red truck upright in the right lane of westbound I-94, the sheriff's office said.

A preliminary investigation found the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling up a snowbank and skidded over the ramp barrier wall.

The driver was taken to a hospital, but showed no signs of impairment and had no serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The westbound I-94 lanes and Zoo Interchange ramp were closed for hours while authorities cleared the scene.