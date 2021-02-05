Skip to Content
A local mother’s fight to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Caretaker says she's qualified to get the vaccine, but the Imperial County Public Health Department said she doesn't fall under the right tier

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A full-time mother who takes care of her health compromised son in Imperial County said she was told she qualified to get the COVID-19 vaccine from health professionals in San Diego, but is still struggling to get an appointment.

Laura Lugo takes care of her 8-year-old son. He has Down Syndrome and Asthma and he has to be on preventive medication at all times.

In January, she received a letter from Home of Guiding Hands and San Diego Regional Center saying she qualified for the vaccine under Phase 1A.

She reached out to the Imperial County Health Department and they said they do not recognize her as a healthcare worker under Phase 1A but will notify her if any changes occur. One month later, Laura continues her fight to get the vaccine. "If I give my son COVID, it's like giving him a death sentence," said Lugo.

Lugo herself tested positive for COVID last year. Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino tells us how her fight with testing positive for COVID changed her life.

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

