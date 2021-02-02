Federal mask mandate issued for all federal property

News

Businesses say not much is changing in Yuma County- News 11's Crystal Jimenez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Joe Biden enacted a mask mandate on federal property and public transportation that takes effect starting Tuesday.

The Federal Mask Mandate is meant to enforce mask-wearing on airplanes, buses, trains, ride share services, taxis, and other federal property.

Yuma County has already had a mask mandate ordinance, so not much is changing.

However, Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) Transit Director Shelly Kreger said that having this federal mandate helps back up the city ordinance already in place.

Kreger also said mask-wearing is not a problem for passengers boarding the buses. But when it does happen, passengers are refused service until they put on a face covering.

Gen Grosse at Yuma International Airport also said the same thing. Since masks have been mandatory when on airport premises, he adds that not many people go against the rules.

During the Early Edition we hear more about Biden's campaign promise to make masks mandatory on federal property.