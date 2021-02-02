City of Yuma reports positive revenue growth

News

During the City of Yuma's City Council meeting on January 20, 2021 staff reported an increase in sales tax revenue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On January 20, 2021, council members with the City of Yuma received a report from the city's Financial Director Lisa Marlin in the report she showed the budget at the end of last year and for this upcoming fiscal year.

The City of Yuma, like other cities across the globe, has been preparing for the worst-case scenario with regards to the pandemic. Marlin reported that the city's sales revenue was above their predictions. At the end of 2020, sales tax revenue was $11, 477,252 and the city is now at $13,028,683.

Chris Miller a local business owner describes the past few months as a challenge for every industry. When asked regarding their sales during the pandemic Miller says that they've been fortunate.

"Over time we were able to recover relatively well during the year. While all businesses were down, we were one of the more blessed businesses that have done well. You know it's so important for the tax base, for all the people in Yuma to keep going out and spending their money and keeping everybody working throughout the community." said Chris Miller co-owner of Buffalo Wild Wings.